IBM Retirement Fund Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

GE stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.43. 317,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.