IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.93 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.64 and its 200-day moving average is $304.02. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.85.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

