IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,267,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

