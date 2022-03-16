IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,145. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

