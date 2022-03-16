IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,481 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $571.35. 59,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,031. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

