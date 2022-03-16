IBM Retirement Fund Sells 15,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. 924,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

