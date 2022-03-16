IBM Retirement Fund Sells 15,673 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 204,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 9,386,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,976. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

