IBM Retirement Fund Sells 16,094 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 748,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,828. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.22 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

