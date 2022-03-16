IBM Retirement Fund Sells 16,493 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

