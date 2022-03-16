IBM Retirement Fund Sells 21,482 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 552,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,429. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

