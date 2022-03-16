IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,233 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Snowflake by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,387,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $27.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,726. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

