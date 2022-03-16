IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,275 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

DE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

