IBM Retirement Fund Sells 45,833 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,833 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 3,529,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,331,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

