IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,638 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $153.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

