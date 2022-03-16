IBM Retirement Fund Sells 475 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $118.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,198.95. 52,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,061. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,361.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,365.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

