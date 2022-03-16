IBM Retirement Fund Sells 6,416 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 105,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

