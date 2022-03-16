IBM Retirement Fund Sells 6,824 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 49,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. 247,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

