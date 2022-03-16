IBM Retirement Fund Sells 7,224 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 4,175,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

