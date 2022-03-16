IBM Retirement Fund Sells 9,661 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 4,519,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,085. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $73.34 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

