IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. 1,347,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,600,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.