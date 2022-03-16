IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $27.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

