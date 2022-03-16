ICHI Price Tops $21.94 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.94 or 0.00054475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $96.38 million and $527,880.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.26 or 0.06613937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,295.99 or 1.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039436 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,391,944 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

