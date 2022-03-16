ICHI Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $21.94 or 0.00054475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $96.38 million and $527,880.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.26 or 0.06613937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,295.99 or 1.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039436 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,391,944 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

