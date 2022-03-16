ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Trading Down 2.9%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 70,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 662,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 296,255 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

