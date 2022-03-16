Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,831 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $274.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,778. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

