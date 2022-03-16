Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,863 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. 70,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,577. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

