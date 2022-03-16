Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,812 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.