Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,329. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

