Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.97. 68,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,033. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

