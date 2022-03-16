Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 704.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 18,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 9,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.