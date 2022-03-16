Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.58. 41,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,790. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

