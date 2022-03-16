Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.28 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

