Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 750,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634,926. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $68.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

