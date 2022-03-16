Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,954 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 97,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 192,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,630,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.