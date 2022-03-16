Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $5.39 on Wednesday, hitting $159.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,020. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

