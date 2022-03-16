Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,755,000 after buying an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 1,333,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,392,662. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

