Iconic Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $2,210.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.37 or 0.06642775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,244.14 or 1.00148417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00039825 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

