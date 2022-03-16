Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Acquires 294,365 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 1,398,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,885,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,034,000 after purchasing an additional 685,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

