Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 4.3%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 2,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 114,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Icosavax by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

