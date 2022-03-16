Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 4.3%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 2,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 114,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Icosavax by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.
Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
