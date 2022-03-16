IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of IDYA opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17.

A number of research firms have commented on IDYA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

