IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of IDYA opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17.
A number of research firms have commented on IDYA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
