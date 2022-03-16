IDEX (IDEX) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. IDEX has a market cap of $90.12 million and $37.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00103138 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,710,204 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

