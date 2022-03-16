IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 132,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,809. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMRA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other IMARA news, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 264,763 shares valued at $580,946. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMARA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMARA by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

