ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 106,348 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £15.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.87.
About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)
