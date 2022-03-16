IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

IMV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$128.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.83. IMV has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

