Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 45,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 99,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Indiva alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.