INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of INDT stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. 54,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $749.21 million, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDT. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 272,917 shares of company stock worth $20,681,672. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

