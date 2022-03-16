Infinitecoin Market Capitalization Hits $16.15 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $891.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,021 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

