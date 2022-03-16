Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and $891.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,021 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

