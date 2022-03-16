Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.91) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.43) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

LON:INF opened at GBX 580.80 ($7.55) on Wednesday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.21.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($63,589.08).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

