ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 2.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ING. Barclays lifted their price target on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Shares of ING traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

